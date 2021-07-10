KSFE Chitti auctions to resume this month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In accordance with the lockdown relaxations announced by the government, KSFE Chitti auctions will restart from July. Details can be obtained from the respective branches of KSFE.Customers who have not availed of chitti through auction after January 20, 2021, are allowed to pay pending instalments without any penalty before July 31.

Customers who have availed of chitti through auction but defaulted on payment of instalments may clear all dues without losing dividend or incurring any penalty. All others (except Passbook loan and gold loan customers) who have defaulted on their instalments after January 20, can clear the same without paying penalty before July 31, 2021.