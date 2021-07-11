STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

22-month-old baby, two others infected by Zika virus in Kerala

Out of the 27 samples which were sent for testing in two batches, 26 have turned out ot be negative, health minister Veena George informed.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Zika Virus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Three more, including a toddler, were found to be infected by Zika virus in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total count to 18.

Health Minister Veena George said the government has arranged testing facilities at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and also at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha.

"A 22-month-old toddler was found infected. A 46-year- old man and a 29- year-old health worker have also been found infected. We have 18 confirmed cases of infection in the state," she said in a release.

George also said out of the 27 samples which were sent for testing in two batches, 26 have turned out ot be negative.

Out of the third batch with eight samples, three were found infected on Sunday.

VIEW GALLERY: How is Zika virus spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?

According to the health department, 2,100 test kits were received from NIV Pune and 1,000 have been given to Thiruvananthapuram, 300 each to Thrissur and Kozhikode and 500 to NIV in Alappuzha.

"The Thiruvananthapuram medical college received 500 Triplex Kit which enables the simultaneous detection and differentiation of RNA from dengue virus, chikungunya virus and Zika virus and 500 singleplex kits which can detect Zika virus alone," the Minister said in the release.

Pune NIV has instructed the health department to collect the blood samples of those suspected to have been infected by Zika virus.

"More labs in the state will be provided with testing facilities for Zika virus.

We have 27 government labs in the state which can conduct RT-PCR tests and as more test kits reach the state, we will use these labs to carry out test for Zika virus after getting permission from the NIV," Minister said.

She also said that instruction has been given to the hospitals to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Zika virus cases National Institute of Virology NiV
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp