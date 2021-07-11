STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ayurveda experts to mull uniform protocol for Covid treatment

The online conference comes in the backdrop of growing fears that children may be the worst hit by the likely third wave of Covid.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As concerns over a third wave of Covid are growing, over 1,500 ayurveda practitioners in the country will hold a conference to discuss and share clinical experiences and case studies about Covid and post-Covid ayurvedic treatment of paediatric cases.

The conference aims to equip the entire industry to effectively deal with the pandemic by adopting a uniform treatment protocol drawn from experience. The two-day online conference starting July 11 is being organised by Kerala-headquartered Vaidyaratnam Group. The event is being held as part of its Founder’s Commemoration Day ceremony.  

The online conference comes in the backdrop of growing fears that children may be the worst hit by the likely third wave of Covid. It will see participation from paediatric experts from leading institutes like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, sharing their clinical experience with case studies from the current and previous Covid cycles. 

“As per the latest studies, the third wave of Covid may affect those in the age group up to eighteen. Addressing that issue with an ayurvedic approach using substantial scientific evidence and guidance from experts will be the primary focus this year,” said Ashtavaidyan Dr ET Neelakandan Mooss, Director, Vaidyaratnam Group. “The expected outcome is to develop a treatment protocol in Covid management of paediatric cases with advice from an expert panel and have a scientific approach towards Covid and post- Covid management in adults,” he said. 

Last month, the Ayush ministry had released detailed guidelines to deal with Covid cases in children stressing the need for preventive treatment (Prophylaxes) as the most effective approach to protect children from the deadly virus. Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, will deliver the keynote address. She will explain the approach of the AYUSH department towards Covid management and measures taken to address the expected third wave that may affect infants and kids.

She will also present research updates on topics like adult and paediatric immunity, Covid management and post-Covid management.With the medical infrastructure in many parts of the country coming under severe stress during the second wave, experts believe that ayurveda will have a crucial role to play during the anticipated third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid treatment Ayurveda COVID 19
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp