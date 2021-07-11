Ayurveda experts to mull uniform protocol for Covid treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As concerns over a third wave of Covid are growing, over 1,500 ayurveda practitioners in the country will hold a conference to discuss and share clinical experiences and case studies about Covid and post-Covid ayurvedic treatment of paediatric cases.

The conference aims to equip the entire industry to effectively deal with the pandemic by adopting a uniform treatment protocol drawn from experience. The two-day online conference starting July 11 is being organised by Kerala-headquartered Vaidyaratnam Group. The event is being held as part of its Founder’s Commemoration Day ceremony.

The online conference comes in the backdrop of growing fears that children may be the worst hit by the likely third wave of Covid. It will see participation from paediatric experts from leading institutes like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, sharing their clinical experience with case studies from the current and previous Covid cycles.

“As per the latest studies, the third wave of Covid may affect those in the age group up to eighteen. Addressing that issue with an ayurvedic approach using substantial scientific evidence and guidance from experts will be the primary focus this year,” said Ashtavaidyan Dr ET Neelakandan Mooss, Director, Vaidyaratnam Group. “The expected outcome is to develop a treatment protocol in Covid management of paediatric cases with advice from an expert panel and have a scientific approach towards Covid and post- Covid management in adults,” he said.

Last month, the Ayush ministry had released detailed guidelines to deal with Covid cases in children stressing the need for preventive treatment (Prophylaxes) as the most effective approach to protect children from the deadly virus. Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, will deliver the keynote address. She will explain the approach of the AYUSH department towards Covid management and measures taken to address the expected third wave that may affect infants and kids.

She will also present research updates on topics like adult and paediatric immunity, Covid management and post-Covid management.With the medical infrastructure in many parts of the country coming under severe stress during the second wave, experts believe that ayurveda will have a crucial role to play during the anticipated third wave.