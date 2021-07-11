Carcasses of jumbos found floating in Achankovil river

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Carcasses of an elephant and two calves were found floating in Achankovil river on Saturday morning within Karippanthode forest station in Konni forest division. The carcass of the elephant, suspected to be of a tusker, was later traced within South Kummannoor forest station in Konni by late evening. Konni forest range officer Joji James said local people found the carcasses first and they informed the forest officials at the check post of Karippanthode station.

“In turn, they alerted other forest officials and started a search to locate them. By late evening, the carcass of the elephant was found in the river in South Kummannoor forest station limits. But the carcasses of the calves could not be traced till late on Saturday night and we are continuing our search,” he said.

“We suspect the valves lost balance while crossing the river and the older elephant might have drowned while trying to save them. The water level in river is high and there are strong currents. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations,” said the range officer.