Carcasses of jumbos found floating in Achankovil river

 Carcasses of  an elephant  and two calves were found floating in Achankovil river on Saturday morning within Karippanthode forest station in Konni forest division.

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Carcasses of  an elephant  and two calves were found floating in Achankovil river on Saturday morning within Karippanthode forest station in Konni forest division. The carcass of the elephant, suspected to be of a tusker, was later traced within South Kummannoor forest station in Konni by late evening.  Konni forest range officer Joji James said local people found the carcasses  first and  they informed the forest officials at the check post of Karippanthode station.

“In turn, they alerted other forest officials and started a search to locate them. By late evening, the carcass of the elephant was found in the river in South  Kummannoor forest station limits.  But the carcasses of the calves could not be traced till late on Saturday night and we are continuing our search,” he said.

“We suspect the valves lost balance while crossing the river and the older elephant might have drowned while trying to save them.  The water level in river is high and there are strong currents. The exact cause of death  can be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations,” said the range officer.

