Drunk man assaults daughter, arrested

ALAPPUZHA: Kareelakulangara police arrested a 36-year-old man for torturing his seven-year-old daughter on Saturday. Kareelakulangara station house officer M Sudhilal said Rajesh, a native Pathiyoor, was arrested based on the statement of his wife. “On Friday night, he banged his daughter on the floor after holding her upside down.

Rajesh reached the house in an inebriated condition and engaged in an altercation with his wife. When he started to beat the wife, the child tried to intervene which provoked Rajesh to turn against her. He held the child by the leg and banged her head on the floor,” the officer said.

After the incident, the child started vomiting and the mother and neighbours took her to Kayamkulam taluk hospital and found that she had skull injuries. The preliminary examination found that there was internal bleeding in her head. Later the girl was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Medical College authorities said that the condition of the child is serious as there is internal bleeding. The medical team is observing her condition and the medical board will decide whether a surgery is needed or not, officials said. Rajesh used to consume liquor and enter into brawl with his wife regularly, police said. Child Rights Commission intervened in the issue and took care of the other two children of the couple.