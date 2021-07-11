From Lankan ex-PM to Pookutty, VIPs made a beeline for Kottakkal

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The list of VIPs who thronged Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) to get the healing touch of PK Warrier is a lengthy one. From former President V V Giri to Oscar winner film sound technician Resul Pookutty to Sri Lankan ex-PM Sirimavo Bandaranaike to Carnatic vocalist Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer are a few among the VIP patients of Warrier.

Pranab Mukherjee, Manmohan Singh, A B Vajpayee, former Mauritian president Kailash Purryag, Sheela Dixit, P A Sangma, K Karunakaran, V S Achuthanandan, Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa, Indian Express group founder Ramnath Goenka, cartoonist Shankar, writer M T Vasudevan Nair, Mohiniyattom exponent Bharati Shivaji and many SC and HC judges too come in the list.

“Be it the president of the country or a commoner, Warrier treated everyone equally. The saying that the illness is cured by half after the diagnosis of the doctor is true in his case,” said writer C Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was under the treatment of P K Warrier in 1995. “I was suffering from spondylitis. I had undergone 28 days of treatment under him at Kottakkal. Then I used to visit every year for follow-up. A sight of Warrier had made the sickness come down,” Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

Jnanpith winner M T Vasudevan Nair shared a close bond with Warrier for more than three decades. “Whenever I think about him, I used to remember the character ‘Jeevan Mashaayi’ of Thara Shankar Banerji’s acclaimed novel ‘Arogyanikethanam’,” MT had said while commemorating the 100th birthday of Warrier.