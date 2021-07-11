No indefinite extension of lockdown, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown-related restrictions cannot be extended indefinitely even though the number of Covid cases in the state has not shown a marked decrease, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Allaying concerns over why the second wave of the viral disease has not yet abated in the state, Pinarayi said the situation in the state was under control and there was no need to panic.

The chief minister said it was important to bring back the situation in the state to normal. As part of restoring normalcy, step-by-step easing of restrictions is being carried out. However, misusing the relaxations cannot be allowed, he underscored.

“During the second wave, the more virulent Delta virus had struck the state. Due to the high population density, the spread of the disease was high,” the Chief Minister said. Since rural and urban areas are well connected, the disease spread across the state in a rapid manner. The Delta virus re-infected people who had recovered and also caused breakthrough infection in vaccinated people, he added. “We are focusing on preventing deaths till the time everyone is vaccinated,” he added.