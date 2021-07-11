Slugfest between gold smuggling accused, jail officials reaches court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case accused person and officials of Poojapura Central Jail are embroiled in a slugfest with both approaching the court slinging allegations against each other. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Saturday heard first accused Sarith. He alleged three officials, including the jail superintendent, are torturing him to name BJP and Congress leaders in the case.

The tiff between them started after the jail department recently filed a report at the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and NIA Court where separate cases related to the gold smuggling case involving diplomats of UAE Consulate are registered.

In the report, jail authorities claimed accused persons lodged at the jail as COFEPOSA detainees are turning out to be trouble makers.

One of the prime accused Ramees allegedly used a narcotic product inside the jail and Sarith was guarding him, jail officials said. The duo clashed with jail officials and place unnecessary demands the report said.

Last week, when the ACJM court heard the accused persons for remand extension, Sarith told the court that he is being threatened by jail officials to name BJP and Congress leaders in the case.

Sarith’s mother filed a complaint at the court requesting to change Sarith to another state jail due to a life threat, which will be considered on Monday.The court has sought a report from the jail officials regarding this. Meanwhile, the petition fled by Sarith’s counsel at the NIA that he has received death threats inside the jail prompted the court to hear him at its chamber on Saturday morning.The court decided to hear the jail authorities and NIA on Monday.