STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

States not investing in government health system at risk of compromising capacity to respond to health crisis: KK Shailaja

KK Shailaja, as the Health Minister, had earned praise for leading Kerala's fight against COVID and NIPAH virus.

Published: 11th July 2021 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A major lesson from COVID-19 response is that states that do not invest in their government health system are at risk of compromising their capacity to respond to a crisis, former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday.

She was delivering the Foundation Day Lecture of the Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore this evening, in a virtual mode.

"We must view this crisis as an opportunity to unleash the potential of the human capital, to orient workers and labour markets towards new opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth as the pandemic has proved to be a litmus test for governance, across the world," Shailaja said.

"We must focus on encouraging enterprises that are based on innovation, new technologies and entrepreneurship with focus on gender and women empowerment," she was quoted as saying in a release.

Shailaja, as the Health Minister, had earned praise for leading Kerala's fight against Covid and NIPAH virus.

Stating that Kerala drew heavily on its crisis management experiences from the 2018 floods and from fighting the NIPAH virus outbreak, she observed that a society that is organised around the welfare of all humans forms the bedrock for building back better from the pandemic.

Noting that as countries enter different stages of the pandemic, leaders must alter their course of action and update their response to meet recurring waves of the pandemic and other natural disasters, Shailaja said "we have to establish best practice models and invest in our health systems and pandemic preparedness."

"Such a response should be compassionate, caring and humane to take everyone along, on the path of development, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Shailaja Kerala Government Kerala
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp