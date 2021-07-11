STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Story of a gritty woman breaking into male bastion of real estate

 Dhanya Vishnu, a single parent, has overcome multiple career breakdowns to find success as a real-estate agent, reports Anu Kuruvilla

Published: 11th July 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanya Vishnu

Dhanya Vishnu

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: From being broke to running a successful real estate business, Dhanya Vishnu — a divorcee and a single mom of a three-year-old boy — has come a long way. In fact, foraying into the male bastion of real estate worked in her favour, says Dhanya, who had earlier worked as an assistant manager with a well-known builder in Kochi. The 38-year-old says a call from a divorcee and a mother of two broke her cycle of misfortune.

“The lady asked me to help her find a safe and secure rented house. She didn’t trust male brokers. She felt it was unsafe since she was a single mother and living alone in the city,” Dhanya says.Thus started her venture favoured mostly by women, and she began receiving more enquiries.“That prompted me to start Aadhmiya Realtors in December 2020, with the help of my friend and business partner Denny. Now I’m a full-time real estate agent, which is a challenging task,” she says.She began her career in 2006, with an event management company. 

“Then I shifted to Dubai and worked there for 13 years. My marriage and the birth of my son happened during that period,” she recounts. Family issues forced her to return to Ernakulam in 2019. Her son had turned one year old, and her bank balance was zero.

“A single mom, with a baby and no bank balance! That’s a nightmare. I had to find a job, and landed one with a builder,” she says. But the pandemic forced her to come out of her comfort zone. With the support of friends, she started making pickles and dishes like fresh prawns, biriyani, chicken fry and chapatis. Just as the business took off, came the second lockdown.

“An entrepreneur’s life is full of ups and downs. Most of the apartments restricted food from outside and hostels were forced to shut down. That affected my sales badly,” Dhanya says. She says it is not bad to ask for help, and give too. “A little support can go a long way in someone’s life,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Estate
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp