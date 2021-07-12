STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open a slew of facilities at Ernakulam MCH

Though the medical college started functioning almost 20 years back, there was no quarters facility for doctors.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate over Rs 9-crore worth of multiple projects completed at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday. The projects slated for the inauguration include doctors’ family quarters, oxygen generator plant, 20 renovated pay wards, digital mammography machine, advanced ICU ambulance and Karunya pharmacy. Though the medical college started functioning almost 20 years back, there was no quarters facility for doctors.

Now, a four-storey building with the facility to accommodate eight families has been constructed. The quarters facility was the need of the hour in the backdrop of the pandemic. “New street lights, including four high-mast lights, were installed on the campus. A digital mammography machine with related automated breast and ultrasound mechanism was also installed. K J Maxi and Johh Fernadez had also contributed from their MLA funds for the developmental activities at the medical college,” said a medical college official.

Dist reports 1,128 cases
Kochi: The district on Sunday reported 1,128 new Covid cases, with a test positivity rate of 7.39 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,524 people recovered from the disease. A total of 11,840 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,017 patients are being treated at their homes, while 808 patients are at various private hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Ernakulam Kerala
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp