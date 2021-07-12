Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open a slew of facilities at Ernakulam MCH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate over Rs 9-crore worth of multiple projects completed at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday. The projects slated for the inauguration include doctors’ family quarters, oxygen generator plant, 20 renovated pay wards, digital mammography machine, advanced ICU ambulance and Karunya pharmacy. Though the medical college started functioning almost 20 years back, there was no quarters facility for doctors.

Now, a four-storey building with the facility to accommodate eight families has been constructed. The quarters facility was the need of the hour in the backdrop of the pandemic. “New street lights, including four high-mast lights, were installed on the campus. A digital mammography machine with related automated breast and ultrasound mechanism was also installed. K J Maxi and Johh Fernadez had also contributed from their MLA funds for the developmental activities at the medical college,” said a medical college official.

Dist reports 1,128 cases

Kochi: The district on Sunday reported 1,128 new Covid cases, with a test positivity rate of 7.39 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,524 people recovered from the disease. A total of 11,840 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 8,017 patients are being treated at their homes, while 808 patients are at various private hospitals.