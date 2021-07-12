STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympian Mayookha Johny gets death threat for backing rape survivor

In the letter, the anonymous person warned, in foul language, Mayookha and family that their arms and legs would be chopped off if she continued to support the rape victim. 

Athlete Mayookha Johny addressing media persons at Thrissur Press Club on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Days after disclosing the harrowing experience of her friend who was allegedly raped and harassed by a person named Chunkath Johnson, a native of Muringoor near Chalakudy, Olympian Mayookha Johny said she received a letter on Friday threatening her that she would be killed.

According to Mayookha, “They are trying to instill fear in me and my family members so that I back off from supporting my friend. It is not going to happen as I want justice for her.”At a press conference on June 28, triple jump national record holder Mayookha had said her friend, who was also present at the meet, was raped by the accused who then used the photographs of the incident to blackmail her several times. 

The incident happened in 2016 when the victim was alone at her rented house at Aloor in Thrissur district. After the incident, the accused harassed and threatened her several times against revealing it to anyone. The survivor remained silent at the time as her parents were aged and she did not want further trouble.

She got married in 2018, but couldn’t lead a happy life due to the bad experience she had undergone and repeated threats from the accused. In the letter, the anonymous person warned, in foul language, Mayookha and family that their arms and legs would be chopped off if she continued to support the rape victim. Mayookha lodged a complaint with the state police chief and other officials concerned seeking a probe against those who were involved behind the threatening letter.

