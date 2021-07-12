Sexual harassment: Calicut University assistant professor suspended

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Calicut University (CU) has suspended an assistant professor with the English department after an MPhil student levelled sexual harassment charges against him. As per the complaint, Haris Kodampuzha used to send sensual messages to the student. The student filed the complaint along with proof of the messages. The registrar of the university too has filed a complaint against the professor at the Thenhipalam police station.

Thenhipalam circle inspector Shaiju N B told TNIE that the police took swift action based on the complaint from the university. “We registered the case on the same day (Friday). We have received the complaint from the university. We will take the statement of the complainant soon. We also received the WhatsApp messages the assistant professor is said to have sent to the student. More details of the case can be revealed after taking the statement of the student. The victim’s statement is vital in this case,” Shaiju said.

Haris joined the university around four months ago. However, according to the police, the student has been suffering harassment from the person since 2019. Sources with the university said the assistant professor might have started to contact the girl before joining the university.The university had earlier conducted an investigation based on the complaint from the student using one of its internal committees. Based on the findings of the committee, it suspended the professor and handed over the student’s complaint to the police.

Meanwhile, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has urged the police department to take strict action against the assistant professor. “The inaction of the state government on atrocities against women has led to the incident. Teachers are supposed to strengthen students to fight against injustice. The act of teachers exploiting students can’t be justified. MSF will organise protests till this assistant professor is punished,” MSF state president P K Navas said.