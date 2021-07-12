‘Shift Sarith from jail at Poojapura’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With P S Sarith, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, revealing there was pressure on him to name former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP leaders, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has demanded shifting him from the Poojapura central jail. In a Facebook post, he expressed shock at the way the jail authorities had mounted pressure on Sarith to take Chennithala’s name in the case.

Sudhakaran also urged that action should be initiated against the jail officials behind the move. Exuding confidence that the court will intervene in the issue, he warned that if the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resort to vendetta politics against Chennithala, the Congress will deal with it politically as it has the strength to do so. Meanwhile, Chennithala maintained that the jail superintendent and others officers persuading Sarith to say his name would not have done so without the knowledge of Pinarayi who is also the home and jail minister.