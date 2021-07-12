STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Surendran to appear before probe team in Kodakara heist case on Wednesday

The issue was also brought to the notice before the chief minister and one person was already arrested and put in jail.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran will depose before the officials investigating the Kodakara hawala heist case on Wednesday. He will appear at the Thrissur Police Club at 10.30am.Earlier, Surendran had received a notice to appear before the probe team for quizzing on July 6. However, he had informed the investigation team of his inconvenience citing party office-bearers’ meeting. 

Speaking to reporters here at the state BJP committee office, Surendran maintained that he has no hesitation in deposing before the police in any case, including the Kodakara heist, as he doesn’t have anything to hide.Surendran also alleged that the pressure being mounted on P S Sarith, accused in the gold smuggling case, to reveal the names of him and other BJP leaders shows the misuse of the administrative machinery in the state.

He said the CPM leaders have been snatching away the welfare funds meant for the Scheduled Castes. “DYFI state committee member Prathil Krishna is involved in siphoning off SC welfare fund. He had influenced a youth working in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as an SC promoter. Through him, Krishna got lakhs of rupees transferred to the bank accounts of him and his parents. Several CPM leaders have also become richer in other parts of state using this modus operandi,” he said. 

Surendran also alleged that despite the authorities getting evidence against the DYFI leader, they have not bothered to take him into custody or question him.Reacting to Surendran’s allegations, SC and ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan said necessary steps were taken as soon as the welfare fund misappropriation came to his notice. The issue was also brought to the notice before the chief minister and one person was already arrested and put in jail.“The LDF government will take action against the erring officials and people even if they are DYFI members. We are checking whether such incidents had happened in the past as well,” said Radhakrishnan. He said the matter was investigated months back by the department which found the charges baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Surendran Kerala BJP
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp