Congress against Kitex shutdown in Kerala: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has clarified that the Congress has no role in either Kitex investing in another state or in the company’s stand of shifting from Kerala. He said the Congress is against shutting down Kitex and blamed the company management and CPM leadership over their difference of opinion.

Satheesan maintained that they need not put the blame on the Congress when the issue could have been sorted out within a day by the state government. He also raised a serious allegation that the Kitex management had resorted to ensure the defeat of the UDF candidates in Ernakulam.

He recalled the review of the CPM district committee which maintained that if not for the Twenty20, the LDF would have been shamed in Ernakulam. Satheesan also recollected that former minister K Babu was asked to take up the role of an intermediary during the previous UDF government’s tenure when the company authorities claimed to shift to Tamil Nadu.

“Babu held a series of talks with the Kitex company authorities and the issues were resolved. But a similar attempt was not taken by the LDF Government. The four Congress MLAs had raised the issue of pollution at their Kadamprayar plant which had not come to the notice of Pollution Control Board. All the inspections were initiated with the knowledge of the CPM leadership,” he said.