Final voters list for bypolls to be published Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final voters list for bypoll to 15 local bodies will be published on Tuesday, the State Election Commission has said. Complaints regarding the list can be submitted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The supplementary list will be published on July 23. The Commission had earlier decided to bring out the final list for byelections on May 11. It was postponed in view of the second Covid wave. Bypoll will be held to 11 grama panchayat wards, three municipality wards and one block panchayat ward in the state.