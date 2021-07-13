Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed to join statewide fast against dowry on July 14

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the call made by various Gandhian organisations against the practice of dowry, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has decided to join the fast to be organised at Gandhi Bhavan on July 14 to create awareness against the social evil.

The Gandhian organisations are holding the fast from 8 am to 6 pm. The Governor will join the fast from 8 am to 6 pm and also attend a prayer meeting to be held from 4.30 pm.

The Governor will also inaugurate a massive campaign on women’s security to be held in all districts under the aegis of various Gandhian organisations.

The organisations have given a call to all Gandhians as well as individuals and institutions who support the cause to join the fast which will be held from Parassala in the state’s south to Manjeshwar in the north.

Recently, the state women’s commission had submitted a set of recommendations to the government for amending certain provisions of the Dowry Act to give more teeth to the law. The women’s panel’s recommendation came in the wake of a number of dowry related atrocities coming to the fore recently.