Kerala to hold state entrance exam KEAM-2021 on August 5 

The entrance exam, scheduled to be held on July 24, was postponed as the date clashed with JEE-Main exam to be held at the national level from July 20 to July 25. 

Published: 13th July 2021 01:05 PM

Image used for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KEAM-2021 (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical), the entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state, will be held on Aug 5. 

The clash of dates was brought to the notice of the Minister for Higher Education R Bindu who held a meeting with the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on July 7. 

The meeting decided to postpone the state entrance examination as many students aspiring to take up engineering courses appear for both exams. 

The new date for the exam was decided at a meeting chaired by the Minister with the CEE here on Tuesday. 

Around 1.13 lakh students appear for KEAM every year in the state and also in special exam centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai (UAE). 

