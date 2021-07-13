STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shoots friend dead, kills self in Palakkad

An Ambalappara native, who allegedly shot and killed his friend and later consumed pesticide, died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An Ambalappara native, who allegedly shot and killed his friend and later consumed pesticide, died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday. Mahesh, 34, of Puthenveetil in Ambalappara, allegedly shot dead his friend Fakrudheen alias Sajeer, 26, of Kottayil house in Thiruvazhamkunnu, at the shed of a plantain farm at Ambalappara in Mannarkad around 10pm on Sunday. According to the police, he later consumed pesticide.

“Fakrudheen and Mahesh were friends and used to drink alcohol together. We believe an altercation after drinking liquor led to the crime,” said a police officer. After he shot Fakrudheen, Mahesh called Sadiq, who owns a farm nearby. He told Sadiq about the incident and that he had consumed pesticide. Sadiq reached the spot soon and found Fakrudheen dead.

However, he could not find Mahesh. He alerted the police, but they too could not find him. On Monday morning, local residents and police found him and took him to a private hospital in Mannarkad. Though the Mannarkad magistrate visited him to record his statement, it could not be done as he was unconscious. Mahesh was later shifted to Kozhikode MCH.

The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
