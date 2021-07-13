President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes to prelate Baselios Marthoma Paulose II

By Express News Service

People from various walks of life — including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – condoled the demise of Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II.“His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church, devoted his life to helping the poor & vulnerable. He promoted social justice and equality, including women empowerment. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his countless followers,” tweeted Kovind.

The PM tweeted: “Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP.”

The CM and Governor reached the Parumala Church, where the mortal remains of the spiritual leader were placed for the public to pay homage, to offer floral tributes. The CM spent 30 minutes there. In his condolence message, Pinarayi said he enjoyed a cordial relationship with Baselios Marthoma Paulose II and that the spiritual leader always stood for the poor.

“Baselios Marthoma Paulose II played a crucial role in bringing women to leadership roles in the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. His campaigns against drug abuse were also notable. He always ensured to bring peace in the church and in society. Bava always stood for the interests of the Church. His death is an indelible loss to society as a whole,” Pinarayi said.

The Governor said, “Compassion towards fellow beings reflected in the development projects initiated by H.H Baselios Marthoma Paulose II as leader of the Church. My heartfelt condolence. May his soul rest in peace.”Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the Catholicos executed many projects for the downtrodden and the sick.

“The Parumala Cancer Centre constructed at a cost of over Rs100 crore and the ‘Snehasparsham’ project that provides free treatment to needy cancer patients epitomise that spirit. He also brought about a revolutionary change in 2011 by giving women the right to vote in parishes,’’ Satheesan said.Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi too tweeted his condolences. “Along with his contributions as religious head, he will be remembered for his humanitarian work for the homeless,” he wrote.

Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan said the Catholicos led a simple, transparent and honest life. Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church said Catholicos Paulose II had initiated many charity activities. Speaker M B Rajesh, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Health Minister Veena George, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Cooperation and Registration Minister V N Vasavan, former chief ministers A K Antony and Oommen Chandy, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Congress state president K Sudhakaran, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, MPs Anto Antony and A M Ariff, and MLAs K S Sabarinadhan and M S Arunkumar, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani, BJP state president K Surendran, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and Lulu Group chairman M A Yussuf Ali were among those who paid their last respects to the Catholicos.