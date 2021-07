SSLC results to be declared on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the SSLC examinations will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 2pm on Wednesday.

Results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), AHSLC results will also be announced. Later,the results will be available on http://keralapareekshabhavan.in,https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, http://results.kerala.nic.in, www.kerala.gov.in and www.siet kerala.gov.in.

SSLC (HI) results will be available on http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in and THSLC (HI) result will be available on http: /thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in.

AHSLC result will be available on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in.