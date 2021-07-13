Traders in Kozhikode protest against Covid restrictions, 18 held

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Protests broke out on SM street on Monday after traders attempted to break the police barriers which were set up as part of Covid restrictions. The barricades were placed on the street to prevent the traders from opening their shops.

The infuriated traders said the restrictions were unscientific and demanded authorities to permit them to open their shops on all days. They also threatened to violate the curbs, if their demands are not met. Presently, businesses are allowed to operate on certain days depending on the test positivity rate (TPR) in the area.

The police arrested 18 traders in connection with the incident. District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy said only government orders will be implemented. “However, I will hear out the concern of the traders,” he said. While shops in category B (classified based on the TPR) can open thrice a week, shops in Category C are allowed to open only once a week. The city corporation has been included in Category C.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president T Nasirudhin said the association had not announced any street protest on Monday. “Though we had raised our concerns with the district administration and the state government earlier regarding the existing restrictions, we have not called for any street protests,” he said.He added that the traders are frustrated as the Eid Al-Fadha festival is around the corner and they fear that the government-imposed curbs will affect their business further.