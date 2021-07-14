Gangrape at Palani: TN police reach Thalassery

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A team of Tamil Nadu police has reached Thalassery in connection with the investigation into the sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman from Thalassery at Palani when she and her husband had gone to visit the temple there. The woman’s husband had lodged a complaint with Thalassery police regarding the incident and the Kerala DGP had sought cooperation from the Tamil Nadu police.

On Tuesday, a nine-member investigation team, including four woman police officers, reached Thalassery. They held a meeting with ACP Moosa Vallikkadan. Later, the team went to the quarters where the woman lives and collected details from there. It was on June 19 that the incident occurred. The couple from Salem in Tamil Nadu had reached Thalassery only three months back.