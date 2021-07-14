IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the state government’s lockdown measures unscientific, Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association said these measures cause more harm than good. The IMA issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, pointing out what is wrong with the Covid strategy of the government at a time the state is yet to see an abatement of the second wave.

While the lockdown was intended to reduce the spread, the strategy to allow only a few days for shops to remain open resulted in more crowding and flouting of Covid protocol, said a joint statement by IMA state president P T Zacharias and general secretary Gopikumar P. It wanted the government to allow shops to be opened for more time for the same reason.

“The lockdown policy should be reformulated scientifically. The government should undertake the task of preparing people to follow Covid protocol. As we know that the pandemic will last for a couple of years more, we need to have planning and restrictions on a long-term basis. Hence it also requires measures to tackle the present situation on a long-term basis,” the statement added.