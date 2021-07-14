STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Of 1,035 tribal areas in Kerala, only 598 have good internet access

Though the government had held talks with telecom service providers, none of them had plans to provide connectivity in 144 locations and improve quality of coverage in 217 locations. 

Published: 14th July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Children at Podiyam, a tribal settlement in Kottoor are bound to miss out on another year of lessons. They cannot afford smartphones neither do they have decent net connectivity. (File pic)| Vincent P

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the education department set to launch online interactive classes soon, the tribal welfare department in association with various departments has brought out an ambitious plan to improve net connectivity in the tribal hamlets.

As per a study conducted by the department in association with the department of electronics and information technology, net connectivity needs to be improved in 437 locations to ensure seamless access to the internet. According to this, of the 1,035 tribal areas in the state, only 598 have good connectivity. 

Though the government had held talks with telecom service providers, none of them had plans to provide connectivity in 144 locations and improve quality of coverage in 217 locations. Considering the situation, the government has decided to provide buildings or land for installing towers near tribal hamlets at a nominal rate. Free right of way to use KSEB poles will be provided for extending optic fibre cables to the towers and to homes in tribal hamlets. The local self-government department will provide single window clearance for applications for installing towers in tribal hamlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Internet connectivity tribal areas
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp