Of 1,035 tribal areas in Kerala, only 598 have good internet access

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the education department set to launch online interactive classes soon, the tribal welfare department in association with various departments has brought out an ambitious plan to improve net connectivity in the tribal hamlets.

As per a study conducted by the department in association with the department of electronics and information technology, net connectivity needs to be improved in 437 locations to ensure seamless access to the internet. According to this, of the 1,035 tribal areas in the state, only 598 have good connectivity.

Though the government had held talks with telecom service providers, none of them had plans to provide connectivity in 144 locations and improve quality of coverage in 217 locations. Considering the situation, the government has decided to provide buildings or land for installing towers near tribal hamlets at a nominal rate. Free right of way to use KSEB poles will be provided for extending optic fibre cables to the towers and to homes in tribal hamlets. The local self-government department will provide single window clearance for applications for installing towers in tribal hamlets.