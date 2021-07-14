STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi promises Centre’s support for Kerala’s infra leap

CM raises state's demands including financial assistance to tide over Covid-induced crisis

CM Pinarayi Vijayan greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government has informed a state delegation that it would consider the development proposals of Kerala, including the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project, favourably.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key union ministers on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has sought the Centre’s cooperation for its key ongoing and proposed projects. The prime minister sought details of the SilverLine project, including the DPR submitted to the Railway Ministry, and assured the CM of the Centre’s cooperation in the project.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also told the Kerala delegation that he would fast-track the final approval for the project.

In addition, the delegation sought the Centre’s help in commencing work on the proposed Sabari rail project, for which the state has agreed to shoulder 50% of the estimated cost of Rs 2,815 crore, apart from seeking its nod for the Thalassery-Mysuru rail line project. A presentation of the projects would be made after the parliament session, the minister assured the delegation.

Further, in the meeting with Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the state raised its pending demand for the Centre’s nod for light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, apart from extending Kochi Metro to Kakkanad from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor.

“The minister agreed to give the nod for Kochi Metro extension and Thiruvananthapuram light metro projects soon. In the case of Kozhikode, the minister agreed to inform the state of its decision after studying the project proposal,” the chief minister said. The state also sought his help to fast-track the petrochemical project in Kochi and brought the city gas distribution project to his attention.

In addition, the state has sought the Centre’s cooperation to set up a new international airport at Sabarimala, nod for the operation of widebodied aircraft in Calicut International Airport and sought inclusion of Kannur airport in the ASEAN Open Skies policy which allows foreign airlines from member states to operate to and from the airport. The PM explored the state’s willingness to encourage water transport similar to the Varanasi-Kolkata waterways.

“I have also brought to the PM’s notice the need for 60 lakh Covid vaccine doses this month as we need 25 lakh only for administering the second dose and also the long-pending demand for an AIIMS. We need financial assistance to tide over the economic crisis. An amount of `4,526 crore is pending from the Centre as GST compensation,” Pinarayi said.

