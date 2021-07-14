STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock: Shops to stay open till 8pm, banks transactions on 5 days in Kerala

The state government  announced more lockdown relaxations, including allowing shops to function till 8pm and extending public transactions at banks to five days  a week.

Alcohol, Liquor, Kerala , Kochi

File photo of a long queue in front of the liquor outlet at High Court Junction in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government  announced more lockdown relaxations, including allowing shops to function till 8pm and extending public transactions at banks to five days  a week.  A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the nod for all types of shops and establishments situated in  category ‘A’( TPR of up to 5 per cent) areas to transact business till 8pm on all days except on Saturday and Sunday.  

In ‘B’ category (TPR of up to 10 per cent) areas,  shops selling essential provisions can function throughout the week, while the rest are allowed to function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday up to 8 pm. In ‘C’ category (TPR of up to 15 per cent) areas, the shops selling essential items can function on all days while other shops will be allowed to function only on Friday.

In ‘D’ category (TPR  above 15 per cent) areas, shops selling essential provisions alone will be allowed.

The meeting also decided to continue the weekend lockdown announced by the government earlier. Since the online mode of education is going on, electronic shops will be allowed to function on more days, the CM told the evening presser.

District collectors are empowered to declare micro-containment zones in areas, where stringent measures are warranted for containing the Covid spread. The state has also decided to hold mega testing in areas with high TPR. As part of this, as many as 2.5 lakh  tests will be carried out on Thursday and Friday.

On the threat by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti to reopen all shops and commercial establishments on all days from Thursday, in the event of the government not taking a favourable stance, the CM said the state knew how to deal with them in such a situation. 

Traders have been urging the state government to allow them to open shops throughout the week. But the government is of the view that the state cannot afford to do that until test positivity rate drops below 10%.

SATHEESAN BLASTS CM
Opposition leader V D Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s comment at a press conference on Tuesday that traders and people ‘better be careful’ shows his haughtiness towards them. He said it could not be tolerated in Kerala. “After the election, there is neither moratorium nor any help. When people are in dire straits and are on the verge of suicide, instead of comforting them, is the administration trying to threaten them? This is Kerala. Do not forget that,”said Satheesan.

