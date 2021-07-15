BJP has no links with hawala money: K Surendran tells probe officials on Kodakara heist case

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team led by Thrissur range DIG A Akbar questioned BJP state president K Surendran here on Wednesday in connection with the Kodakara hawala heist case.The probe team had issued a notice to Surendran to be present for questioning on July 6.

He had responded that he needed a week’s time as he had to attend certain party meetings. Around 10.30 am on Wednesday, Surendran appeared for questioning at the Thrissur Police Club.

Speaking to the media, Surendran repeated his statement that he or the party had no connection with the alleged hawala transactions that ended up in the heist at Kodakara. The interrogation lasted for more than one hour. “It is the first time in the history of the state, the police are probing a case tracing the phone calls of the complainant,” he said. He said questioning him and other BJP leaders is part of a political conspiracy.

He added that the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which had been on the defensive following the gold smuggling case, is trying to tarnish the image of BJP. He also alleged that if the probe team traces the accused people’s phone calls, then they would have to question CPM leaders.