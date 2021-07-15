Four die of asphyxiation while cleaning 80-foot-deep well in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four persons died of asphyxiation while cleaning an 80-foot-deep well at Kundara in Kollam on Thursday.

The incident took place at Perumpuzhakovil Mukku at Kundara around 10 am. The four persons involved were identified as Sivaprasad aka Vava, 24, Somarajan, 54, Manoj, 32, and Rajan, 35.

A member of the Fire Brigade who collapsed during the rescue operation was also hospitalised. Initially two workers entered the well for cleaning. When they developed uneasiness, the others tried to rescue him, police said.

The accident happened while they were cleaning a well near a house under construction.