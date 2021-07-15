STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am a woman and nun, don’t throw me onto street: Sr Lucy Kalappura

The court orally observed that it cannot order to provide her protection to continue staying in the convent in view of the Vatican order.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Lucy Kalappura sipping a cup of tea after attending a virtual hearing in High Court on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Sir, I am a woman and a nun. Don’t throw me onto the streets. Where will I go if I am ousted from the convent? It is important for me to stay at the convent to continue my nunship. All I want is that I should not be asked to move out of the convent,” Sr Lucy Kalappura, who has been expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Wayanad for allegedly violating Church norms, requested the Kerala High Court. She appeared in the court as a party-in-person without the aid of an advocate on Wednesday.

The court orally observed that it cannot order to provide her protection to continue staying in the convent in view of the Vatican order. “If you continue to stay in the convent, that will affect the Church’s discipline. It is better to move out where the court can grant police protection,” the court said.

The court made it clear that it is not intended to kick her out from the convent and a police protection order could not be passed to remain in the convent. Sr Lucy, during the arguments through video conferencing, said, “I have no abode to go to. If this court lets me out to survive in the streets, my asceticism will be dragged down the way. I consider this court next to my god. There are many nuns who face the same challenges as mine.”

Sr Lucy had filed the police protection petition a year ago and the court had issued an interim order directing the police to provide protection to her life and property. It was extended from time to time. In the last hearing, Sr Ligi Maria, Mother Superior, FC Convent, Karakkamala, had argued that Sr Lucy’s right to continue as a member of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation has come to an end.

Following this, Sr Lucy appeared before the court. She requested the court to allow her to continue staying in the convent and submitted “the court can withdraw the protection granted to me, but do not ask to vacate the convent”. 

Lucy’s stay in convent will affect Church discipline: HC

The suit challenging the order to evict her is pending before the munsiff court in  Mananthavady. She claimed she obtained an injunction order and it is still pending. “I may be permitted to stay in the convent till the civil court takes a final decision. I will happily oblige if the civil court directs me to leave the convent,” said Sr Lucy.

The counsel for the convent said Sr Lucy has not been in the convent since Monday. Lucy replied that she came to Ernakulam from Wayanad for the hearing. “This is the first time I am appearing before a court. I have gone through mental trauma and have sleepless nights,” said Sr Lucy.

The court observed, “This is for your safety. You have made serious allegations against the vicar in the writ petition. If you continue the stay, the situation will worsen and it will affect the discipline of the Church. Hence, you should not continue to reside in the convent.”The court reserved its order in the petition.Senior government pleader P P Tajudheen informed the court that the police have provided sufficient protection as and when required as directed by the court. “The police will provide her protection wherever she resides,” he said.
 

