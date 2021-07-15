STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ISRO spy case: Ex-cops present land transfer documents against Nambi Narayanan

The documents were produced when their anticipatory bail pleas came up for hearing.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, former police officers who are accused in the conspiracy case linked to the 1994 ISRO espionage case, produced documents in the High Court on Wednesday claiming that former scientist Nambi Narayanan had transferred large tracts of land to the then DIG of CBI, who probed the espionage case, and the wife of then police officer Raman Srivastava.

The documents were produced when their anticipatory bail pleas came up for hearing. They said the documents would throw light into the mysterious land dealings based on the power of attorney executed at Dehradun on behalf of senior functionaries and their relatives in CBI as well as Kerala Police and other persons who are suspected to be the relatives of certain officers in the administration of justice.

Ajithkumar Sasthamangalam, counsel for the petitioners, submitted they have also requested the magistrate court to inquire into the circumstances that led to the request by Nambi Narayanan for voluntary retirement in 1994 and file a report in this regard.

Appearing for CBI, assistant solicitor general P Vijayakumar argued that the scope of inquiry under anticipatory bail plea may not be expanded to the level of a trial. If the petitioners have any documents, these should be handed over to the investigation officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO espionage case Nambi Narayanan
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp