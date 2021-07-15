ISRO spy case: Ex-cops present land transfer documents against Nambi Narayanan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, former police officers who are accused in the conspiracy case linked to the 1994 ISRO espionage case, produced documents in the High Court on Wednesday claiming that former scientist Nambi Narayanan had transferred large tracts of land to the then DIG of CBI, who probed the espionage case, and the wife of then police officer Raman Srivastava.

The documents were produced when their anticipatory bail pleas came up for hearing. They said the documents would throw light into the mysterious land dealings based on the power of attorney executed at Dehradun on behalf of senior functionaries and their relatives in CBI as well as Kerala Police and other persons who are suspected to be the relatives of certain officers in the administration of justice.

Ajithkumar Sasthamangalam, counsel for the petitioners, submitted they have also requested the magistrate court to inquire into the circumstances that led to the request by Nambi Narayanan for voluntary retirement in 1994 and file a report in this regard.

Appearing for CBI, assistant solicitor general P Vijayakumar argued that the scope of inquiry under anticipatory bail plea may not be expanded to the level of a trial. If the petitioners have any documents, these should be handed over to the investigation officer.