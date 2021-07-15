STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mathrukavacham: Vaccination drive for pregnant women to begin from July 16 in Kerala

The inaugural function will be held at the Thycaud Women's and Children's Hospital in the presence of the District Collector, the health department said on Thursday.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Woman gets vaccine

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government's campaign -- 'mathrukavacham' -- to vaccinate all the pregnant women in the state against COVID-19 infection will be inaugurated at the district level here on July 16.

The inaugural function will be held at the Thycaud Women's and Children's Hospital in the presence of the District Collector, the health department said on Thursday.

Spot registrations for vaccination of pregnant women would be carried out at various government hospitals in the state capital, a release said.

It also said that COVID vaccination for pregnant women will be made available in all hospitals in the coming days depending on the availability of the vaccine.

Pregnant women can receive the COVID vaccine at any time during their pregnancy, it added.

State Health Minister Veena George, on July 12, had announced that the government would be starting a campaign for vaccinating pregnant women.

Under the initiative, Asha workers will register the details of all pregnant women in the ward level.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the state received 2,49,140 doses of COVISHIELD vaccine, George said in another release.

On Thursday, 1,49,434 people in the state were vaccinated at 1,234 vaccination centers.

So far, a total of 1.63 crore people have been vaccinated with one or two doses across the state.

Of these, 1.18 crore were given the first dose and 44,01,477 were given the second dose, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mathrukavacham Thycaud Women's and Children's Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp