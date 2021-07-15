STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One held for threatening minister Radhakrishnan

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the city police for threatening SC/ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan over his office phone on Tuesday.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old man was arrested by the city police for threatening SC/ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan over his office phone on Tuesday. Abhijith, a native of Kachani, was arrested by Cantonment police on Wednesday.The police said the arrested person was an alcoholic and it was under the influence of alcohol that he made the threat call to the minister’s office. The accused has been charged under bailable IPC Sections for threatening and using filthy language.

The Cantonment police said the accused had no criminal antecedents and he was a ‘public nuisance’. “He was drunk when we arrested him. He created nuisance in the station till he became normal,” the police sources said. The minister had earlier remarked that the threat call was made by a person, who was angered by his action against those who embezzle funds meant for the welfare of  SC and ST communities. However, the police claimed that they did not find such evidence against the accused.

Comments

