Traders call off protest after Pinarayi promises discussion

Pinarayi rang up KVVES state president T Nazirudeen from New Delhi and urged him to wait till Friday when he would be back in Thiruvananthapuram and meet Samithi leaders.

Traders wearing PPE kits protest against curbs in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM: With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inviting the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state leadership for a discussion on Friday over the complaints against lockdown, traders backed out from the ‘open the shop’ protest planned for Thursday.

The CM, who on Tuesday warned the traders to be careful while challenging the government,  amended his stubborn stand following intervention from CPM leaders. Alappuzha MP A M Ariff wrote to Pinarayi on Tuesday, requesting favourable consideration of traders’ demand as the continuing lockdown has already affected their livelihood. On Wednesday, ex-MLA and CPM leader V K C Mammad Koya also took up the issue with senior CPM leaders. 

Pinarayi rang up KVVES state president T Nazirudeen from New Delhi and urged him to wait till Friday when he would be back in Thiruvananthapuram and meet Samithi leaders. Following this, KVVES state leaders decided to postpone the agitation. The immediate intervention by the CM was the reflection of general sentiments within the party and the LDF. More leaders have pointed to the pathetic situation the daily wage earners and traders are in. The opposition leaders, who were quick to criticise the threatening tone in Pinarayi’s response to traders on Tuesday, intensified their attack on the government on Wednesday.  

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan was the first Congress leader to react against Pinarayi. He blasted the CM for threatening the traders. “Pinarayi should not behave like a CPM state secretary. Now he is the chief minister and need not emulate his old style. This is Kerala,’’ said the Opposition Leader. 

Pinarayi’s threat doesn’t befit his position: Chandy

On Wednesday, state Congress president K Sudhakaran gave a strongly worded reply to Pinarayi. “When the state government turned a blind eye to the woes of the traders’ genuine concerns, they decided to reopen shops from Thursday. Use of street language cannot be tolerated. They have even pawned the mangalsutra and taken loans, and the outbursts from Pinarayi are not right,” said Sudhakaran.

Muslim League MLA P K Kunhalikutty said in Malappuram that Pinarayi’s comments have antagonised the traders’ community further. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said Pinarayi’s threat does not befit his role as a Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the discussion convened by Kozhikode collector with the representatives of the trader body on Wednesday failed to resolve the stalemate. On Monday, a group of traders protested at SM Street and tried to reopen the shops. Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy urged the traders to cooperate with the restrictions imposed by the government. “Currently, there are 15,975 Covid patients in Kozhikode. The district has the second-highest number of active cases in the state. TPR has been on the rise for the past three days,” the collector told the traders who attended the meeting.

