Alappuzha MLA apologises for wiping face with N95 mask

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: After visuals of him wiping his face with an N95 mask during a debate on a television channel went viral, earning him a lot of flak, Alappuzha MLA PP Chitharanjan apologised for his actions on Thursday.

“I had taken the stairs to reach the Malayalam TV channel studio in Thiruvananthapuram. Since I was sweating and did not have a handkerchief on me, I utilised an unused N95 mask that was in my bag to wipe my face. However, it sends a negative message and none should make the same mistake,” he said on Facebook.