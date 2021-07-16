Better late than never: Experts on second dose of Covid vaccine

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: Reasons are many and varied for the reluctance seen among some people to receive the second dose of Covid vaccine. These range from fear of side effects, frustration due to delay in getting slots for vaccination and technical issues with the CoWIN portal to loss of faith after having contracted the infection despite taking the first shot of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine being vital in the fight against Covid virus, experts have unequivocally urged people to take it whenever the jab is made available.

With new variants of the virus circulating around the globe, it is of utmost importance that the second dose of vaccine is taken at the earliest. Though there is a delay at present in getting the second dose despite having completed the required time interval, it is equally effective whenever one is able to take the dose.

“The time period for effectiveness of the first dose alone without the second dose and the degree of protection it would offer in such a case are unknown. However, in view of the present delay in providing the second dose of vaccination across the state, it is better to wait and take the jab whenever it is available, rather than not taking the vaccination at all. With the third wave imminent, the second dose of vaccination plays a crucial part, to acquire immunity,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi.

More than 44 lakh people have got the second dose of the Covid jab in the state so far, which means 12.5 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.

“As far as the vaccination process is concerned, our state is doing much better compared to the other states. The initial glitches with the online registration are to an extent sorted out. On a priority basis, walk-in registration is facilitated for those past their required time interval for the second dose,” said a Kerala Covid task force core team member.