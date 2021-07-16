Crowd control measures ineffective, observes Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed orally that measures initiated to manage crowd amid the pandemic were not being implemented effectively. “There were instances of people gathering in public places without observing the Covid protocol, like social distancing norms.

The only thing was that most of them were wearing masks. In fact, crowd control measures cannot be very effective if there is a huge gathering of people,” observed Justice T R Ravi while considering a petition filed by the Kerala Textiles and Garments Dealers Welfare Association. The plea sought a directive to the state government to allow textile outlets and other shops to open on all days. The court asked the government to give its view on the matter and also wanted to know how the TPR-based restrictions were being imposed.

The government pleader submitted that the government took the decision on curbs based on the recommendations of an expert panel. The representation submitted by the association in that regard was handed over to the chief secretary and the State Disaster Management Authority, the pleader said.The petitioners submitted the survival of the dealers and their employees depended on the opening of their shops on all days.