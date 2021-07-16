Four choke to death in 80-foot-deep well at Kundara

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four men died of asphyxiation while digging a deep well at Kundara in Kollam on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at at Punukkannoor Kovilmukku in Elampalloor around 11.30am. Fire and rescue employee Varninath who collapsed during the rescue operations was hospitalised. He is out of danger. The deceased -- Sivaprasad, 22, of Chirayadi in Perumpuzha; Manoj, 35, of Kulathinkara at Moitheenmukku in Elampalloor; Rajan of Perumpuzha; and Somarajan, 56, of Edavattom at Vellimon -- were preparing to lower a ring into the 80-foot-deep well, local ward member Sasikala S said.

“Manoj, who entered the well to clear the mud, was trapped first. He developed uneasiness because of lack of oxygen while being towed up and fell into the well. The others entered the well to rescue him. All of them also fell unconscious after notgetting enough oxygen and the onlookers rang up the fire force,” she said.All of them were alive when they were rescued from the well. Though they were rushed to the Kollam District Hospital, their lives could not be saved.

Kundara police said the postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday. Their samples were sent for Covid tests.The well was being dug in a plot where a house construction was to begin. It belonged to Jishnu hailing from Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. The workers had to dig deep as the water level was down.

The rescue operation was led by the fire brigades from Kundara, Kadappakkada and Kollam stations. The Kundara police led by station house officer Jayakrishnan also participated. The fire force personnel included Kundara fire station officer Gireesh Kumar, assistant station officer Rajendran, firemen Manuraj and Raheemkutty. Somarajan is survived by wife Sreedevi and children Sravan and Sruthi, while Manoj is survived by wife Ajitha and children Abhijith, Mahi. Rajan is survived by wife Nithya and children Neethu and Nidhin.