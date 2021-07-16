Kerala: Drug mafia hurls petrol bomb, stones on cops conducting raids in Kuttichal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyardam police came under attach by the drug mafia after the cops went to conduct a raid at Kuttichal in the early hours of Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the cops had reached Nellikunnu at around 3 am when an organised attack took place.

The accused hurled petrol bombs and stones at the cops and left their jeep damaged. A civil police officer sustained injuries in the attack.

The police team conducted the raid after they received information about the drug mafia.

The accused persons, however, escaped to the nearby forest area. Cops have launched a combing operation to nab them.