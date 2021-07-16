Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused formed terrorist gang, must not get bail, NIA tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh and other accused in the gold smuggling case had the motive to gain money by causing extensive and irreparable damage to the security and economic stability of the country.

"For committing the terrorist act, the accused had conspired together, recruited people, formed a terrorist gang, raised funds and smuggled around 167 kg of gold from the UAE since November 2019, through import cargo addressed to the diplomats at the Consulate General of the UAE in Thiruvananthapuram," submitted the NIA.

The NIA filed the statement opposing the bail plea of Swapna Suresh who is an accused in the gold smuggling case. "The detaining of the main conspirators including Swapna Suresh, in judicial custody, is absolutely necessary considering the transnational ramification," said the NIA.

The offence under UAPA will stand against Swapna Suresh, who is one of the prime conspirators, claims the NIA. The motive of the accused persons including Swapna Suresh was to threaten the economic security of India, besides damaging the friendly relations of the UAE with India, it said.

According to the NIA, evidence regarding the source of smuggled gold and the involvement of any other players inimical to the economic security of India, in facilitating the crime from the UAE, has to be collected. Swapna has high connections both within the country as well as abroad, which will be used to abscond from the process of law if released on bail.

Sooraj T Elenjickal, counsel for Swapna Suresh, argued that the allegations in the charge sheet would not attract any offence under the UAPA and that the charge sheet does not disclose sufficient material evidence to connect her with the alleged criminal activity of gold smuggling.