Kodakara black money heist premeditated, says High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of 10 accused in the Kodakara black money heist. Dismissing the pleas of accused Muhammad Ali, Raheem, Areesh, Martin, Labeeb, Rouf, Abdul Shafi, Babu alias Vattur Babu, Abdul Shukkur and T W Edwin, Justice K Haripal said there were indications to believe it was a premeditated act.

The petitioners submitted the investigation was in an advanced stage and hence their further detention was not necessary. However, public prosecutor V Sreeja said the probe was in the middle stages and releasing the accused would hamper its progress. Of the Rs 3.5 crore looted by the accused, only Rs 1.27 crore had been recovered. The FSL (forensic) report was yet to be received and the mobile phones and vehicles used by the culprits were yet to be traced, the prosecutor said

As per the prosecution, the complainant and another person, who were in a car, were chased by some of the accused in two cars. The accused intercepted the vehicle, dragged the driver and co-passenger out of it after smashing the window and drove away with the car. Later, they looted and divided among themselves Rs 3.5 crore that was in the vehicle.

The court said there were several mysterious aspects to the case. The complainant had told the police that the culprits looted Rs 25 lakh. However, the investigation revealed Rs 3.5 crore were being carried in the vehicle and all of it was taken. There were several circumstances to think this was a premeditated act, that the accused moved after hatching a conspiracy, said the court.