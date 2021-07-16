STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodakara black money heist premeditated, says High Court

  The High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of 10 accused in the Kodakara black money heist.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of 10 accused in the Kodakara black money heist. Dismissing the pleas of accused Muhammad Ali, Raheem, Areesh, Martin, Labeeb, Rouf, Abdul Shafi, Babu alias Vattur Babu, Abdul Shukkur and T W Edwin, Justice K Haripal said there were indications to believe it was a premeditated act. 

The petitioners submitted the investigation was in an advanced stage and hence their further detention was not necessary. However, public prosecutor V Sreeja said the probe was in the middle stages and releasing the accused would hamper its progress. Of the Rs 3.5 crore looted by the accused, only Rs 1.27 crore had been recovered. The FSL (forensic) report was yet to be received and the mobile phones and vehicles used by the culprits were yet to be traced, the prosecutor said

As per the prosecution, the complainant and another person, who were in a car, were chased by some of the accused in two cars. The accused intercepted the vehicle, dragged the driver and co-passenger out of it after smashing the window and drove away with the car. Later, they looted and divided among themselves Rs 3.5 crore that was in the vehicle. 

The court said there were several mysterious aspects to the case. The complainant had told the police that the culprits looted Rs 25 lakh. However, the investigation revealed Rs 3.5 crore were being carried in the vehicle and all of it was taken. There were several circumstances to think this was a premeditated act, that the accused moved after hatching a conspiracy, said the court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodakara black money heist Kerala High Court
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp