Kodakara hawala heist: No BJP leader in charge sheet, say sources

Speaking to reporters, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the decision to exclude BJP leaders in the charge sheet was part of an understanding between the Left government and the BJP

Published: 16th July 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:41 PM

Even though the probe team questioned many BJP leaders, nobody was named as accused in the charge sheet, sources said (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The special investigation team probing the Kadakara money heist case will submit the charge sheet on July 23, but sources revealed that no BJP leader was made an accused in the report.

Even though the probe team questioned many BJP leaders including the party's state president K Surendran, nobody was named as accused in the charge sheet, sources said.

However, the police claimed that the investigation was actually into the highway robbery as per the complaint lodged by the RSS worker Dharmarajan's driver Shamjeer. The probe team questioned BJP leaders to get more information about the source of the money. Meanwhile, no BJP leader was included in the list of witnesses in the case as well, sources said.

Shamjeer in the initial complaint had claimed Rs 25 lakh was robbed after faking an accident on the Thrissur-Ernakulam national highway at Kodakara on April 3. The police investigation revealed that the actual amount robbed was much higher at Rs 3.5 crore. In order to submit the charge sheet, police have to clearly mention the source of money, where it was taken and for what purpose.

The police report also indicated that the source of income had connections with the BJP and there should be a further probe into it.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the decision to exclude BJP leaders in the charge sheet was part of an understanding between the Left government and the BJP. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to Delhi early this week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to settle the cases and had nothing to do with Kerala's development plans.

