Literary, social leaders create forum to back Lakshadweep islanders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prominent figures in Kerala’s political, literary and social spheres came together in Kochi on Thursday to form Lakshadweep Solidarity Forum to support the struggle of the islanders against the ‘oppressive’ and ‘draconian’ reforms being implemented by the island administration.

The meeting passed a resolution condemning the anti-people reforms introduced by the Lakshadweep administration.

“The reforms introduced by the administration are in violation of the constitutional rights and democratic values of the country. Kerala will stand united in supportting the struggle of the islanders against the authoritarian reforms that deny basic rights of the people. The sedition case booked against Aisha Sultana amounts to denial of freedom of speech which cannot be accepted,” said Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem.

The meeting was inaugurated by CPM politburo member M A Baby.