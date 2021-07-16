Probe on into Kodi Suni’s links with smugglers

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The link of TP Chandrasekharan murder convict Kodi Suni with gold smugglers in the state is getting stronger day-by-day.In the latest development, police found a voice message, with a voice similar to Suni, from the mobile phone of Ashraf Manthoth Meethal, the Oorallur native, who was allegedly kidnapped and later released by an unknown gold smuggling gang at Koyilandy.

“The investigation team is yet to confirm the link of Kodi Suni,” said Sunil Kumar N, SHO, Koyilandy police station. Police suspect that the rivalry between the gold smuggling gangs of Kannur and Koduvally led to the abduction of Ashraf.