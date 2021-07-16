STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on into Kodi Suni’s links with smugglers

The link of T P Chandrasekharan murder convict Kodi Suni with gold smugglers in the state is getting stronger day-by-day.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:56 AM

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The link of TP Chandrasekharan murder convict Kodi Suni with gold smugglers in the state is getting stronger day-by-day.In the latest development, police found a voice message, with a voice similar to Suni, from the mobile phone of Ashraf Manthoth Meethal, the Oorallur native, who was allegedly kidnapped and later released by an unknown gold smuggling gang at Koyilandy. 

“The investigation team is yet to confirm the link of Kodi Suni,” said Sunil Kumar N, SHO,  Koyilandy police station.  Police suspect that the rivalry between the gold smuggling gangs of Kannur and Koduvally led to the abduction of Ashraf. 

