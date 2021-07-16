STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top IAS officers to address entrepreneurs’ grievances

Biz community extending great support to govt, Rajeeve says in dig at Kitex; 118 grievances received at first ‘Meet the Minister’ adalat

Industries Minister P Rajeeve at the ‘Meet the Minister’ programme in Kochi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior IAS officers will be entrusted with the task of resolving the issues faced by the business fraternity in each district. Announcing the decision here on Thursday, Minister for Industries P Rajeeve said the entrepreneurs in the state have been offering great support to the government.

Taking an indirect dig at the Kitex group without mentioning its name, the minister said the government and business fraternity will collectively defend any efforts to defame the state. Regarding the ‘Meet The Minister’ programme, Rajeeve said they had received 118 grievances from businessmen here. “Most of these were addressed at the adalat itself.

The government will bring in policy decisions to make sure that the complaints of the business fraternity are addressed and resolved. If any lapses are found, the officers concerned will have to face stringent action,” he said.He said that an integrated system will be launched for finalising the proceedings in connection with leasing out land for commercial purposes.“A three-member committee has been entrusted with the preparation of a report on the registers which are needed to be maintained by commercial enterprises,” he said.

Relief for Lissy Rubbers
The ‘Meet the Minister’ programme, an initiative by Minister for Industries P Rajeeve to resolve the issues faced by entrepreneurs, has become a boon to a Kothamangalam-based Lissy Rubbers Private Ltd. In the adalat organised in Kochi on Thursday, company owner Anil Kurias  requested the minister to address his complaint against the panchayat officials who are deliberately denying the necessary sanctions to his company which is producing centrifugal latex for glove manufacturing. After going through the complaint, the minister and the principal secretary (industries) asked the respective panchayat officials to give necessary sanctions.

KITEX WELCOME, BUT RULES APPLY, SAYS RAJEEVE
At a press conference here, minister P Rajeeve said the government is ready to hold discussions with Kitex. “During ‘Meet the Minister’ programme, representatives of Kitex did not approach us with any complaints. If they have any complaints, we are ready to discuss them. However, the government cannot assure them: ‘You come back to Kerala and no rules and laws will be applicable for you’. The government is committed to extending full support to all enterprises that are adhering to laws and rules of state,” he said.

