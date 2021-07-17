All Kerala districts to get dowry prohibition officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women and Child Development Department has issued an order appointing Dowry Prohibition Officers in all districts. The role was earlier confined to just three officers at the regional level. The decision to appoint the officers comes in the wake of the High Court asking the government on the steps taken to prevent dowry-related atrocities, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by educationist and Secretary General of National Council of CBSE Schools Indira Rajan.

The move is aimed at stricter implementation of anti-dowry act in the wake of increasing atrocities against women.According the Women and Child Development Minister Veena George, rules have been amended to appoint Women and Child Development Officers at the district level as Dowry Prohibition Officers. First phase of training has been imparted to the district probationary officers.

The help of various voluntary organisations have also been sought in assisting the officials in dowry-related cases. An advisory body at the district level has also been planned. The Women and Child Development Department has also stepped up awareness campaigns against dowry. Classes on gender equality are also being conducted for students in association with colleges and National Service Scheme (NSS), the Minister said.