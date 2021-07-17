HC: Kerala has fewer liquor outlets than other states

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the number of retail liquor outlets in the state is less when compared to other states. There are more than 2,000 outlets in neighbouring states, while Kerala has only around 300 outlets.Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while considering a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court action against the excise commissioner and others for not implementing the court orders to improve the infrastructure facilities in the outlets.

The court also added that the excise commissioner and Bevco would have to ensure that every retail counter is accounted for and the collective dignity of the society and customers is adequately protected.

When the case came up for hearing virtually, the excise commissioner informed the court that steps would be taken for auditing the infrastructure at the retail outlets of Bevco (Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Limited) to avoid crowding and long queues.

The court said if the excise department and Bevco launch a comprehensive audit of the facilities and suitability of each liquor shop, a lasting solution can be found to the problems of crowding as well as causing nuisance to other shops due to the functioning of the retail outlets.Government pleader S Kannan said the government is making earnest efforts to ensure that crowding in front of the retail liquor outlets is completely avoided.

To this, the court replied, “Certainly, this is a welcome step, but the battle has only begun.”Naveen T, counsel for Bevco, said sufficient police personnel are being deployed to avoid crowding. The corporation is taking steps to upgrade its facilities and infrastructure. The Bevco affidavit stated that the corporation has taken steps to increase the number of counters based on the sales. Sufficient police personnel are being deployed to see that the gathering of people is regulated. The steps for starting an online payment facility are also under way. The facility will allow customers to choose the product sitting anywhere, pay for it and come to the outlet only to pick up the item.

The affidavit filed by the excise commissioner said the number of outlets based on population is low in the state compared to other states. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have 5,580, 3,938 and 2,800 outlets, respectively, while Kerala has only 306 outlets. That means one shop has to cater to more than one lakh population.

Therefore, a proposal has been given to the government to examine the possibility of increasing the number of outlets as the low number is the primary reason for crowding before retail outlets.

Bevco has also been directed to forward a proposal on introducing a digital payment system to save the time of the consumers.

The deputy commissioner of excise and assistant excise commissioners have been directed to monitor the situation at shops personally and submit reports on a daily basis. They have also been directed to report details of the shop which need to be transferred from the present location or to be closed down in the interest of public peace and morality.

The shops which caused nuisance to the public even after taking the precautions would be shifted to other suitable places or closed down permanently. Besides, a direction has been issued to increase the number of counters and security staff and introduce a token system so as to reduce the number of people standing in queue, wherever possible.

