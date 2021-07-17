STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kitex gets invite from UAE, Oman and Bangladesh

Meanwhile, three ministers from Maharashtra held talks with Sabu at a virtual meeting.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While states continue to shower offers of incentives on Kitex after the garment exporter scrapped a Rs 3,500 crore project in Kerala alleging harassment in the form of inspections, the company has received invitations from three countries also.

According to Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob, the UAE, Oman and Bangladesh have sent invitation to him. While the UAE and Oman offered opportunity to start a unit in the free zones with tax benefits, Bangladesh has offered some incentives. “But Kitex is not planning to go abroad as we have better offers from Indian states,” Sabu told TNIE. 

On Friday, a team of officials from Madhya Pradesh visited Kitex and held talks with Sabu. The delegation included Madhya Pradesh Industrial Corporation MD John Kingsley, manager Himanshu Sharma, vice-president Aneesh Paderia and deputy secretary Anurag Varma. “The team also held initial round of talks and promised to sent a final package of incentives by Tuesday,” said Sabu. 

Meanwhile, three ministers from Maharashtra held talks with Sabu at a virtual meeting. They offered 80% capital subsidy and ready-to-occupy building with plug-and-start facilities. A delegation from Maharashtra will visit Kitex next week, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Oman UAE Kitex
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp