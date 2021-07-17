Kitex gets invite from UAE, Oman and Bangladesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While states continue to shower offers of incentives on Kitex after the garment exporter scrapped a Rs 3,500 crore project in Kerala alleging harassment in the form of inspections, the company has received invitations from three countries also.

According to Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob, the UAE, Oman and Bangladesh have sent invitation to him. While the UAE and Oman offered opportunity to start a unit in the free zones with tax benefits, Bangladesh has offered some incentives. “But Kitex is not planning to go abroad as we have better offers from Indian states,” Sabu told TNIE.

On Friday, a team of officials from Madhya Pradesh visited Kitex and held talks with Sabu. The delegation included Madhya Pradesh Industrial Corporation MD John Kingsley, manager Himanshu Sharma, vice-president Aneesh Paderia and deputy secretary Anurag Varma. “The team also held initial round of talks and promised to sent a final package of incentives by Tuesday,” said Sabu.

Meanwhile, three ministers from Maharashtra held talks with Sabu at a virtual meeting. They offered 80% capital subsidy and ready-to-occupy building with plug-and-start facilities. A delegation from Maharashtra will visit Kitex next week, he said.