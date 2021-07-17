STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No scientific proof for rape charge against church ex-trustee: Cops

The report said the statements of the victim’s mother, husband and the doctor who conducted her medical examination were recorded.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Athlete Mayookha Johny addressing media persons at Thrissur Press Club (File photo | Express)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback to the alleged rape victim and her friend and Olympian Mayookha Johny who brought the 2016 incident to light, the police team probing the case told the High Court that it couldn’t obtain the mobile phone tower locations of the victim and accused during the time.

A report filed by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief G Poonguzhali in court said call data records and phone tower locations of the victim and the accused C C Johnson, a former trustee of Emperor Emmanuel Church, Muriyad, were requested from network providers. However, the providers replied that they preserve the records for only one year. Hence, proving the duo’s presence in the said area at that time would be difficult.

“As there is no scientific evidence for the offence, the investigation has to legally rely on circumstantial evidence,” stated the report. The case came to light when Mayookha addressed the media recently alleging that senior police officers and former Kerala Women’s Commission had torpedoed the probe despite the victim filing a complaint.

The report said the statements of the victim’s mother, husband and the doctor who conducted her medical examination were recorded. “As the incident happened in 2016, the doctor said no external injury was noticed and an old hymen tear could not be directly linked to the assault. Hence, there was no scientific evidence for the offence,” stated the report.

The report was filed in response to the court’s directive to inform it of the progress of the investigation. The order was issued on a petition filed by the victim seeking an effective probe. Poonguzhali also informed the court that a special investigation team (SIT) led by the District Crime Branch DySP and comprising woman officers was formed. “Considering the seriousness of the offence which happened 4.5 years ago, it needs a deeper and detailed probe,” said the report.

The allegation that there was a meeting of police officers and the accused in the presence of high-level religious heads is baseless, the report said. It said the victim filed a complaint before the police that Johnson, who was offering spiritual services in Emperor Emmanuel Church, entered her house in Zion Eden Colony and raped her on July 9, 2016. He also threatened her that he would publish her nude photos and videos and sent abusive messages over the phone.

The victim also handed over a notice allegedly circulated by persons related to the accused stating, “The confidential video will be released soon, beware!” The CCTV footage of the colony saved by the church authorities was seized and is being verified. Hence, the version of the victim’s husband that the police were reluctant to collect the footage is not true, said the report.

ACCUSED FILES BAIL PLEA IN HC
Kochi: C C Johnson filed an anticipatory bail plea before the High Court. Though the plea was filed on May 12, the hearing was adjourned several times after the prosecution sought time to get instructions from the police. In his plea, Johnson submitted that he has been falsely implicated in the case at the behest of church members.

